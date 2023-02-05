'An Echo in Doire' - a poem about Derry by Tina Cameron
With your 50th anniversary commemorative edition of Bloody Sunday, it has prompted me to share with you a poem I wrote about Derry. I'm the proud great grandniece of Patrick Emmet Sweeney, Irish Volunteer, 2nd Battalion at Jacobs Garrison under MacDonagh Easter 1916.
An Echo in Doire
By Tina Cameron
Seagulls cry peace overheadA glimmer of hopePrayers for the dispossessedLion that did smote
Moody clouds that relegateSun that never setsTwisted wire of hatefulnessFor this town I wept
Straining to touch essencesYouthful rebels goneA moment of quietnessTrouble starts at dawn
Ether full of sacrificeOn this hallowed groundNo reason to compromiseNeither would they bow
Spirits still are sufferingWhite-wash Ulster stainsCenturies is maddeningUnderneath is rage
Echo left me despondentHeavy in my chestFor those that are descendantGreen shall never rest
