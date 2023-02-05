An Echo in Doire

By Tina Cameron

Seagulls cry peace overheadA glimmer of hopePrayers for the dispossessedLion that did smote

The Bogside Artist's Bloody Sunday mural.

Moody clouds that relegateSun that never setsTwisted wire of hatefulnessFor this town I wept

Straining to touch essencesYouthful rebels goneA moment of quietnessTrouble starts at dawn

Ether full of sacrificeOn this hallowed groundNo reason to compromiseNeither would they bow

Spirits still are sufferingWhite-wash Ulster stainsCenturies is maddeningUnderneath is rage

Fahan Street and the Bogside. DER2126GS - 067

Echo left me despondentHeavy in my chestFor those that are descendantGreen shall never rest

