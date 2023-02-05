News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'An Echo in Doire' - a poem about Derry by Tina Cameron

With your 50th anniversary commemorative edition of Bloody Sunday, it has prompted me to share with you a poem I wrote about Derry. I'm the proud great grandniece of Patrick Emmet Sweeney, Irish Volunteer, 2nd Battalion at Jacobs Garrison under MacDonagh Easter 1916.

By Tina CameronContributor
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

An Echo in Doire

By Tina Cameron

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seagulls cry peace overheadA glimmer of hopePrayers for the dispossessedLion that did smote

The Bogside Artist's Bloody Sunday mural.
Most Popular

Moody clouds that relegateSun that never setsTwisted wire of hatefulnessFor this town I wept

Straining to touch essencesYouthful rebels goneA moment of quietnessTrouble starts at dawn

Ether full of sacrificeOn this hallowed groundNo reason to compromiseNeither would they bow

Spirits still are sufferingWhite-wash Ulster stainsCenturies is maddeningUnderneath is rage

Fahan Street and the Bogside. DER2126GS - 067

Echo left me despondentHeavy in my chestFor those that are descendantGreen shall never rest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Echo in Doire, a poem by Tina Cameron