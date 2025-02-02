Breaking the silence: Turning pain into purpose and empowering others

Matilde, an Inner Transformation Mentor and founder of Women Reclaiming Their Fullness, is set to be one of the models featured in the much-anticipated Unapologetic Exhibition by Kat Shaw.

Known for her breathtaking body-paint art that celebrates resilience and empowerment, Kat's work deeply resonates with Matilde, who first connected with her through the Survivor Project—a life-changing experience for the mentor and advocate.

As a survivor of sexual abuse in her teenage years, Matilde has transformed her own trauma into a mission of helping others. Her work focuses on supporting daughters of narcissistic mothers to break the cycle of pain, heal deeply rooted wounds, and create lives filled with thriving and joy. With over 15 years of experience in modalities like yoga, energy work, women’s circles, and mentoring, Matilde’s expertise offers profound guidance to women who are seeking safety and self-reclamation.

Through her podcast, Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers, which launched a year and a half ago, Matilde reaches women across the globe with her empowering message. Her personal journey of healing began in 2020 when a series of challenges nearly led her to lose everything—her marriage, her work, and her connection with her daughters. “I realised I had to dig deeper. The trauma of growing up with a narcissistic mother was still affecting my choices, my relationships, and my life,” Matilde shares.

Taking two years off work to focus on her healing, Matilde made the courageous decision to go no contact with her mother. This decision, while difficult, created a safer space for her to uncover the profound impact of mother wounds on her life. From this transformative period, her podcast was born, and her work expanded to include a 10-week Inner Transformation Healing Mother Wounds Programme and, soon, an online community launching in February.

For Matilde, the Unapologetic Exhibition is not just an artistic project but a deeply symbolic experience. “Kat’s work speaks to the parts of me that have been silenced, hidden, or shamed. Her art celebrates not just survival but thriving—and that’s what I aim to bring to the women I work with,” Matilde explains.

The exhibition celebrates women’s resilience, courage, and individuality, with each model sharing their unique story. Matilde’s journey—from surviving sexual abuse and healing her mother wounds to empowering women worldwide—is a testament to the transformative power of healing and reclaiming one’s fullness. Her business, Women Reclaiming Their Fullness, reflects her passion for guiding women to understand their worth, heal from generational trauma, and step into their power.

“I’m honoured to be part of this exhibition,” Matilde says. “It’s a moment to stand unapologetically in my truth, my scars, and my strength. And I hope my story inspires others to begin their own healing journey.”

Through the lens of Kat Shaw’s artistry, Matilde’s story will shine as a beacon of hope, resilience, and unapologetic self-expression, resonating with women in Ireland and beyond.

To learn more about Matilde’s work, visit Women Reclaiming Their Fullness or tune into her podcast, Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers.