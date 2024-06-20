Celebrate the summer solstice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The summer solstice is upon us, with sun-drenched days and with that comes this momentous occasion. Observed in Neolithic times, this mystical marvel marks the longest day of the year. It's a day brimming with history, folklore, and the sheer joy of summer's warmth.

From sunrise to sunset people will be involved with celebrations and some parts of the nation come alive with festivities. The summer solstice falls on 21st of June, people gear up to celebrate this day with vibrant traditions, storytelling, and mouthwatering feasts.

Unearthing the Enchantment: What is Midsummer? Across the UK there are places steeped in history where one can celebrate this occasion. Imaginewitnessing the sunrise behind the Heel Stone at Stonehenge, the rays illuminating the heart of this ancient monument. Or picture yourself atop Glastonbury Tor, a historic hill crowned with a medieval tower, savoring panoramic views as the sun paints the dawn sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online bingo provider Heart Bingo explores some of the UK's Most Enchanting Sites for Midsummer Revelry

Hill of Tara, County Meath, Ireland

The UK boasts a wealth of historical and natural wonders that come alive during the summer solstice. Here's a glimpse of some top destinations:

Hill of Tara, County Meath, Ireland: The Hill of Tara is a site of great historical and mythological significance in Ireland. Tradition identifies the hill as the inauguration place and seat of the High Kings of Ireland; it also appears in Irish mythology. Solstice rituals here include meditation, lighting fires, and making offerings to the ancient gods. These practices are thought to ensure personal and communal prosperity.

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England: Recognised globally, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument and World Heritage Site and has been a place of celebration for years when it comes to the summer solstice. Stonehenge is the most iconic location for Midsummer celebrations. Thousands gather to witness the sunrise, where the sun’s rays align with the Heel Stone. This mystical event is believed to bring good fortune, and participants often engage in Druidic ceremonies, chanting, and meditation to harness the solstice's powerful energies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, England: Glastonbury Tor is known for its mystical significance and is one of the most famous landmarks in Somerset. It is not only famous for its size but also holds a spiritual significance for many. It is believed that “...beneath the hill there's a hidden cave through which you can pass into the fairy realm of Annwn.” making this a magical place. Sunrise gatherings, meditation, and rituals atop the Tor aim to connect with the earth’s energies. Lighting candles and making offerings are common practices to ensure prosperity and well-being.

Bryn Celli Ddu, Anglesey, Wales: One of the most popular places to celebrate the Summer Solstice in Wales is Bryn Celli Ddu, a Neolithic tomb on the island of Anglesey. This tomb is uniquely aligned so that at sunrise on the Summer Solstice, sunlight shines directly into its inner chamber creating a magical experience. Many people visit Bryn Celli Ddu during this time to witness the powerful solstice phenomenon at this ancient site.

Ring of Brodgar, Orkney, Scotland: The Ring of Brodgar is an ancient stone circle on Orkney, perfect for solstice celebrations. Though the exact purpose of the stones is unknown, “the proximity of the Standing Stones of Stenness and its Maeshowe tomb make the Ring of Brodgar a site of major importance. The site is a scheduled monument and has been recognized as part of the "Heart of Neolithic Orkney" World Heritage Site in 1999.” Visitors engage in rituals and communal gatherings to witness the alignment of the sun with the stones, drawing on the site’s historical and mystical significance to attract good fortune.

The festivities extend far beyond just visiting historical sites. Here are some ways to make your summer solstice truly special:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greet the dawn: Embrace the tradition of waking up early to witness the first light of day. Pack a blanket or foldable chairs to keep warm during the cooler pre-dawn hours.

Picnic with loved ones: Pack a basket overflowing with delicious treats – sandwiches, fruits, and snacks – and find a scenic spot to enjoy a delightful summer picnic.

Let music fill the air: No celebration is complete without music! Live music performances or playlists filled with joyous tunes will add to the festive spirit.

Dress appropriately: The British weather can be unpredictable, so dress in layers. Bring a warm jacket or sweater for the cool mornings and sunscreen for the sun's warmth as the day progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad