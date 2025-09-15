Autumn hair colours - a change with the seasons: Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Autumn has arrived so quickly this year. One minute, we were enjoying the long summer evenings, and now suddenly, the nights are falling faster, the air is different and many of us are already lighting the fire in the evenings. There’s something so comforting about this season – it feels like it’s time to slow down, wrap up warm, and welcome change.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I always think autumn is the perfect time for transformation, especially when it comes to our hair. Just as the trees turn those shades of copper, auburn, and gold, we can do the same with our own look. In the salon right now, I’m seeing a real shift towards autumnal tones: vibrant coppers, warm brunettes, and blondes being toned down to create a richer, cosier feel.

There’s a glow about autumn colours that really lifts the skin and brightens the face. Warm copper tones are great for adding vibrancy, while deeper brunettes feel warmer and glossier. Even if you’ve been blonde all summer, adding caramel lowlights or a warmer toner can instantly make your hair feel softer and in tune with the season. It’s all about enhancing that autumn vibe compared to summer’s bright colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my favourite looks for this time of year is the brunette – think chocolate brown with hints of caramel and honey running through. It catches the light beautifully, almost like having the colours of autumn highlighted in your hair. For those who want something lower-maintenance, a balayage in warm tones is perfect: it grows out naturally while still giving that autumn vibe.

Brunette – think chocolate brown with hints of caramel and honey running through.

Of course, autumn isn’t just about warmth. I’m also seeing clients fall in love with smoky ash blondes again. These cooler tones are chic and pair beautifully with autumn fashion – all those deep greens, burgundies, and cosy neutrals. The key is to choose a colour that feels like you, but also lifts your mood and gives you that fresh autumn feel.

What I love about autumn hair changes is that they don’t need to be dramatic. Sometimes it’s as simple as toning down a bright summer blonde to something a little softer, or adding a toner with your blow-dry to deepen your highlights. Small changes can make a big difference, and it’s such a positive way to mark the season and give yourself a little boost.

And, as always, healthy hair makes the colour shine. With fires lit and heating on, autumn can be drying on the hair, so I always recommend a nourishing treatment or mask, regular trims, and of course, protecting your hair from heat styling. A little extra care will make those beautiful autumn colours last longer and look their very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as the evenings draw in and the firelight flickers, why not embrace a new season of colour? Autumn is all about change – and it’s a nice reminder that change can be warm, glowing, and just what we need.

Call us on 02871268097 we will be happy to assist with your Autumn enquiries.

We are based at Margaret Doherty and Co, unit 2 Springtown Industrial Estate, Derry.