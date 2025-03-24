Big ideas from the grassroots to help establish Derry & NW as global festival destination
When it comes to passion for your place, people here will never be found wanting. Nor are people here short on ideas that are worthy of note.
Indeed some of the biggest celebrations in Derry as well as Donegal and Tyrone started out as grassroots events, including Halloween and St Patrick's Day. The Council in Derry & Strabane and its partners have taken some of those events which have captured the imagination of the public, expanded them and run with them.
Along the civic run Jazz Festival, Maritime Festival, Christmas Lights Switch On, and other festivals and internationally renowned events such as the Derry Feis, Foyle Cup, Gasyard Féile, and the numerous community run and locally established music and art festivals each summer in venues, estates, villages and towns, these events have established Derry and the wider area as a festival hotspot with the potential to become known globally for it.
Suggestions on our Facebook page alone recently from local people include calls for formal recognition and promotion of Derry's proud musical heritage and legacy, and a facility to showcase that in the city. Other recent suggestions by readers include marking the Celtic festivals of the year on a grand scale, and sure we already have Samhain sorted.
Another idea is to advertise the region as Ireland’s top festival city and region with a co-ordinated, regularly updated, comprehensive, and widely circulated marketing tool detailing every single festival across the north west in one easily accessible platform, and perhaps a space for anyone to submit feedback and ideas, which could help publicise festivals which get little promotion alongside the giants, and ensure those good ideas get the hearing they deserve.
