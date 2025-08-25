From barren clay to floral display the organic way in three months

There’s something very satisfying about sitting in the sun and looking around at the results of your own work in the garden as a constant stream of butterflies, bees, hoverflies and other critters fly in on a breeze scented by fragrant sweet pea flowers.

And that’s what gardening is all about: creating something visually appealing, pleasant smelling and calming; growing fresh food grown organically; building something attractive and chemical-free for the pollinators in a world where so many of them are in decline largely because of us. So it’s something for them and something for yourself.

Growing plants may not seem like much of an achievement to a lot of people, but those who try it themselves know how rewarding it is when it works out. And this is the time of year when all the effort pays off as fruits ripen, vegetables take off and the showiest plants flower their socks off.

In the garden there is always work to be done and something to be busying yourself with no matter the time of year and so it’s easy to forget to sit back and appreciate what you have achieved before summer fades into autumn. If you’ve a busy full-time job elsewhere like myself, or a family to care for, it can feel like you are always rushing and hurtling through life and its difficult to find any time to stop, slow down and connect with the more relaxed pace of the natural world. Indeed we often feel guilty about it. But it’s well worth doing.

The perennial bed has filled out nicely almost six months on from when it was dug out and plated with seedlings and bare roots.

I forced myself to do just that at the weekend. I stopped typing, shut down the laptop, left the phone and the guilt indoors and just sat in the silence of a sunny afternoon in the garden. It was time well spent. This was the first time this year I really properly took in the garden and actually considered how much the plants had come on.

The thing I’m most proud of is the oval-shaped perennial bed I created from a big patch of barren and rocky clay soil. I got the idea for an oval bed from the beautiful Brooke Park in Derry. It’s not anything like the same scale, but I’m very happy with it. Digging up the amending the ground with a shovel in late spring, I’d no idea the little seedlings and bare roots would take root and establish so quickly. I had expected that if they took at all it would be next year at least before it would start to come together.

Everything in that bed was grown from seed in the early spring or bought as dry roots and bulbs and the 50 or so young plants in there are all perennial plants so should come back year on year, bigger and stronger each year.

Already around three months on it is looking beautiful and proving a huge draw for all sorts of pollinators who have been visiting from morning to night every day for the past month. There’s still a few bare patches were plants have been slower growing but considering this was just another boggy part of a yellow clay garden where only reeds thrived, I’m delighted with it and it just goes to show, even the worst ground can become a little oasis.