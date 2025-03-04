Life is too short to have boring hair! Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

Usually your skin tone, eye colour and natural root colour are the perfect indication of what works best for every individual.

Having boring hair can be a daily struggle. I often hear women say their hair is dull in colour, lacks vibrancy or is flat in volume. It may seem overwhelming thinking about where to start to find a colour and style to suit you.

Usually your skin tone, eye colour and natural root colour are the perfect indication of what works best for every individual. I love enhancing natural hair colours, the lived-in blonde is my favourite. I love placing the colour in the correct placement for maximum effect, low maintenance and also not having a harsh grow out, which means fewer trips to the salon, cheaper on the purse and your hair still looks fabulous.

Low maintenance colours usually mean adding lowlights or highlights to enhance your natural colour. Root colours, root stretch, base colours, high lift tint, full colours and vibrant colours come with much more maintenance as these colours can wash up over six to eight weeks.

Some of our clients dread seeing a grey peek through and some of our clients love their grey hair. We have a solution for both. With our brunettes, coppers, reds, violet brown, beige blondes, golden blondes, ash blondes, mocha brunettes, and chocolate brown, the list of colours is endless we usually get creative with every colour application and add pops of colour to add vibrancy and dimension to the colour to give it the best results to suit every individual client.

Colouring hair is a popular service at our salon and myself and all the staff thoroughly enjoy it. They are so much to learn about colouring, which is good as it keeps us motivated to keep growing and learning with it.

How I balayage hair and how the next hairstylist does it, is more than likely completely different. That doesn't mean that either of us is wrong. Over the years I've learned not to compare myself to other hair stylists as they're no one size fits all in this industry. There are so many hair types, hair brands, colour brands, styling brands and countless ways of techniques, styles and tools to use. There are so many talented, amazing hairstylists in Derry and I think we all offer something a little different. We learn our basics, go off and perfect our skills and work out what works best for us. So if you are a hairstylist, or working towards it and reading this, please don't doubt yourself, keep going, stay focused, and most of all enjoy learning. I'm still learning 16 years later and intend to keep on learning.

Becoming an educator allows me to host workshops at my salon, which include theory, demos and practical learning usually in small groups. I enjoy it and looking forward to offering this a lot more this year. Some of the courses are advanced colouring and Cutting, Advanced Cutting and Styling and the Hair Extension Specialist course. These courses are all fully accredited and completed with certified certificates.

Love Margaret x