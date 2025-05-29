New Derry mural a fitting tribute to St Columba - a Donegal man central to our history and heritage

The statue of St ColmCille at St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

The eye-catching new mural in the Bogside commemorating St Columba is a fitting and welcome tribute to this son of Donegal whose legend and legacy are felt across these isles and beyond through to today.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of us will remember the days when it was commonplace in Derry to mark St Columba’s Day on June 9 by wearing an oakleaf, or a replica of one, pinned to your garment, much as the shamrocks are on March 17 for St Patrick. That is still a tradition carried on by some.

St Columba’s Day was always particularly special in the ancient Templemore parish of the Long Tower with its church honouring our city’s patron saint and, legend has it, founder. The city’s 17th Century St Columb’s Cathedral was also named for the 6th Century AD Gartan native.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These churches, instrumental in the Ireland-Scotland Slí CholmCille trail development, are far from the only landmarks locally to bear the name of the saint. Right across the north west and beyond, there are public parks, churches, towns and villages and of course, people, named in his honour.

There is even a children’s rhyme about him. Locally, landmarks and places include St Columba’s Walk, St Columb’s Park, St Columb’s College and Glencolumbkille to name but a few.

The new mural commissioned by the proprietors of Abbey B&B and created by Peaball is a truly fitting memorial to a saint whose achievements and impact are every bit as important to our history and heritage and to the evolution of Christianity as St Patrick and St Brigid. In some respects, more so.

Paddy Bogside and others had long called for fuller recognition for St Columba, and the fresh calls for a public holiday in his honour to be explored should now be given serious consideration.

For more on Slí CholmCille see: https://slicholmcille.org/