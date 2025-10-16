Redefining Health – It’s Not How You Look, It’s How You Live

Guys welcome back, I hope you’ve had a great week. Today I want to touch on something that I’ve talked about before – because it’s still something that I come across every single week. So to dive in, let’s talk about what being healthy actually looks like - because for a lot of people, it’s still pretty unclear.

When most people think of “getting healthy,” they fall into one of two camps. There’s the frantic six-week countdown before a holiday, where meals turn into chicken and broccoli on repeat and the gym becomes a full-time job. Or, there’s the social media version, the lean, sculpted physique with perfect lighting and a protein shake in hand.

The problem here is - neither paints a picture of genuine, long-term health.

True health isn’t a crash plan to look better for a week in the sun. It’s not about punishing yourself with endless workouts or cutting out everything you enjoy. It’s also definitely not the photoshopped six-pack plastered online, because the path to that look usually comes at the cost of energy, balance, and sustainability. And trust me, I’ve been there myself and know that world inside out – health isn’t an image.

You don’t have to get it all right straight away.

But let’s be also clear — health isn’t just the absence of illness either. You can appear fine on paper, no diagnosis, no obvious red flags, and still be slowly wearing yourself down. Late nights, constant stress, quick meals that keep you going but don’t really nourish you. A glass (or two) of wine most evenings. Days or weeks passing without real movement.

It all feels minor in isolation, but when you zoom out over months or years, the cracks start ti show. It’s like a slow leak under the floorboards, easy to ignore at first and barely noticeable, but eventually it causes damage. Fatigue creeps in, your sleep worsens, the weight around your middle gets harder to shift, your brain feels foggy. By the time your body shouts loud enough for you to notice, it’s been whispering warnings for years.

So - what does real health look like?

It’s being capable. It’s having a body you can rely on when life throws you a curveball. I mentioned earlier this year about the time I misread a flight time in Paris, which lead to myself & my wife having to sprint (and I mean sprint) through the airport, bags in tow, to catch the plane just as the doors were closing. We made it, breathless – and with a lot of dirty looks from skipping the queue at security - but victorious. That’s health, being able to trust your body to react and recover when you need to.

It’s maintaining a body that works efficiently, not one that’s photo-ready. Excess body fat, especially around the midsection, drives inflammation and hormonal disruption. You don’t need to chase a six-pack, but staying within a healthy range matters for your long-term wellbeing.

It’s what’s happening inside too. Low muscle mass - which naturally declines with age - is one of the biggest predictors of future health. Strength training prevents that muscle loss - and protects your joints, bones, metabolism, and independence. And real nutrition - protein, fibre, micronutrients - can’t be replaced by a quick supplement if your diet is consistently poor.

Real health is built in the boring, consistent stuff. Daily walks, proper sleep, cooking decent food, managing stress instead of ignoring it. Understanding that a few drinks might help you switch off, but they also wreck your deep sleep (like I’ve written about many times here). Understanding that staying glued to your phone at night kills motivation the next morning, and working nonstop might feel noble - until your body forces you to stop.

Above all, health isn’t a vanity project. It’s the foundation that determines how well you live, how you show up, think, move, and enjoy life, not just now but decades from now.

You don’t have to get it all right straight away. But once you start seeing health for what it is – the very thing that enables everything else, from quality family time to travel to simply feeling good, you’ll realise it’s not a chore. It’s freedom.

The abs don’t matter, but having the energy, strength, and stability to live fully does.

That’s real health.

Have a great week guys!