Road test ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Isuzu has updated its third generation D-Max with fresh cosmetic changes including front end detailing. Offering a range of Single, Extended and Double Cab models, all driven by the downsized 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine the vehicle's core workhorse capabilities of a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a one tonne payload are retained. Review model is the range topping twin cab V-Cross version, accessorised for the leisure market.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Producing the same 164PS as the earlier 2.5 litre unit and with 360Nm of torque availability, drive via the 6-speed automatic transmission returns a 0-62mph time of 13.0 seconds with a potential top speed of 112mph.

This ultimate specification has a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems including Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning and Prevention. As with all models in the range, it also has the standard provision of Blind Spot Monitor, Emergency Lane Keeping, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with rear camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On road, and the new smaller engine is more refined than the original unit, but its primary function is as a reliable workhorse. The 6-speed automatic gearbox is worth the premium, providing manual override as required. Drive choices can be selected ‘on the fly’, providing two- and four-wheel drive as well as low ratio four-wheel drive. Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control are standard on all variants as is Trailer Sway Control on this four-wheel drive model.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Photo Jim Mc Cauley.

Driving only with an empty load box, ride is settled on the open road, but a soft suspension allows generous cornering roll. Speed sensitive steering is light at lower speeds with an excellent lock of 12.5 metres for tight manoeuvring, aided by front and rear parking sensors. A rear diff lock is now also standard. As all variants of the Isuzu D-Max weigh under 2,040kg, they have the advantage of being subject to normal passenger car speed limits.

While the range starts with a good level of specification, this V-Cross offers heated front seats and power adjustment on the driver’s. Instrumentation is clear white graphics on black dials with a 4.2-inch multi-information display between the speedometer and rev counter. The infotainment screen is a 9-inch integrated dash unit. At night, automatic LED headlights with high beam assist provide excellent spread and range while front fog lights also feature on this trim.

This range topping model also carried every conceivable extra including an ARB Ascent hardtop canopy, costing £3,360 protecting a secure carpet lined load bay for leisure activity equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupant safety is also well catered for with height adjustable seatbelts and dual front, side, and curtain airbags on all models. This latest Double Cab model also gets a driver’s knee airbag and a centre airbag between the front seats. Flat folding rear seats help with luggage choices.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Photo Jim Mc Cauley.

In terms of running costs, the new D-Max 4X4 Double Cab automatic has a combined fuel consumption of 33.6mpg (WLTP). and with relatively gentle use I recorded 29.1mpg over a week’s driving. CO2 emissions are given as 235g/km. The model is listed at £47,926, and is offered with 125,000 mile / 5-Year warranty as well as 5-year UK and European roadside assistance.