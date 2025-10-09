Small businesses must lead Northern Ireland’s AI revolution - View from the Foyle

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept reserved for global tech giants. It’s here, it’s accessible, and it’s already transforming how small businesses across Northern Ireland operate. As Chair of FSB NI, I regularly hear from our members about the opportunities and challenges AI brings. Its potential is vast – but so too is the responsibility to use it wisely and ethically.

AI is already proving invaluable in the day-to-day realities of running a business. It can automate routine tasks such as data entry, compliance paperwork, and customer queries, while also analysing customer behaviour to support smarter marketing. Imagine if the complex processes required to navigate the Windsor Framework could be handled seamlessly by AI – the time and cost savings for small businesses would be immense.

While AI is powerful, it won’t replace skilled trades or experienced professionals overnight. Rather, it will enhance their work. A joiner, engineer, or designer can use AI tools to plan, design, or analyse more effectively – but the human creativity, skill, and judgement at the heart of their work remain irreplaceable.

Globally, the pace of change is extraordinary. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently described this as the start of the “AI revolution” – a shift he believes could lead to shorter working weeks and greater productivity, just as past industrial revolutions reshaped society. For Northern Ireland’s small firms, the question is not whether AI will matter, but how quickly and confidently we can adapt.

Education and responsible innovation are key. At FSB, we’ve launched our Artificial Intelligence Hub to provide guidance and resources that help small businesses understand and adopt AI responsibly. The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) in Belfast is also leading important work in this space, ensuring ethics and accountability remain central. Meanwhile, Matrix NI’s recent report – AI and the Future of Work in Northern Ireland – highlights the sector’s potential to deliver significant economic benefits while adapting to AI’s widescale impact.

AI is becoming a vital tool for small firms. If harnessed responsibly, it can reduce red tape, boost productivity, and empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow. This is our moment to ensure Northern Ireland’s small businesses don’t just adapt to the AI revolution – they can help to lead it.

