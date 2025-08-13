Planting numerous different varieties in the same area is better for the health of your soil and in turn the plants themselves, but it also makes a garden more interesting. This is especially true if you have tall plants at the back of the border or scattered throughout your garden patch as they add vertical interest as they stand sentinel over the bushier, more compact small plants below.

Here’s my top ten suggestions for tall, upright plants that can help transform an average flower patch into something much more architecturally striking.

Hollyhock

Reaching up to 7ft tall, Hollyhock are a biennial or short lived perennial that can survive our winters easily and produce large round leaves at the base from which tall, sturdy upright stems emerge with large single and double blooms the size of your hand.

They can flower from spring through to autumn, depending on when you planted them, are easy to grow from seed and come in a wide variety of colours from white and all shades of pink to peach and dark red.

Delphiniums

These blue giants are another tall plant that come back every year producing long stems that like Hollyhock can reach 7ft tall with the stems topped with large star shaped flowers in all shades of blue and there are now also white and pink varieties.

They are a bit fussier when starting from seed and the seeds are more likely to germinate if put through cold stratification in the fridge for a few weeks first.

This simply involves wetting a paper towel, folding the seeds inside it, putting the piece of kitchen roll inside a plastic sandwich bag or tuperware and leaving in the fridge for a fortnight to trick the seed into thinking it has gone through winter). Handle seeds and young seedlings with gloves though as larkspur are known to be poisonous.

Larkspur

A close relative of delphiniums, Larkspur have a similar structure and growing habit but tend not to grow quite as tall, topping out at around four to five feet high. They do however come in a much wider variety of colours.

Unlike Delphiniums, Larkspur are an annual plant in our climate and need to be sown every year.

Thalictrum (meadow-rue)

These perennial plants are one of the airy giants than produce a beautiful little clump of foliage at the base from which emerge very tall thin stems topped with masses of small blooms. It can reach over 8ft tall.

Thalictrum Black Stockings have striking dark purple stems with fluffy lilac coloured flowers, while Thalictrum Elin also have dark stems with pale purple and yellow flowers.

Rudbeckia Herbstonne

Rudbeckias come in all sizes, from small clump forming annuals and biennials to these giants which can reach well above six feet and return every year. Easy to grow from bare root, these perennial cone flowers produce long sturdy upright stems topped with large golden yellow flowers with a green centre.

A note of caution: I’ve two of these growing this year for the first time and their soft foliage has been a favourite of the slugs and snails so I’ve had to dig them up and put them in pots, but they have bounced back.

Verbena bonariensis

Like Thalictrum, this is another airy plant that can be planted in the middle as well as the back of the border as you can easily see through the fine stems, which reach up to six or seven feet. It is beloved among gardeners for its very long flowering season.

This butterfly magnet can be an annual or perennial depending on your location.

Gladioli

Needing no introduction, gladioli are one of the smaller vertical plants with striking narrow sword leaves provide a great contrast to the softer foliage and they work well in the middle and the back of a garden.

Tree Lily

If you are looking for a giant with the wow factor then Tree Lilies are a great, no fuss option for the back of a border or large pots. These giants produce masses of huge, perfumed blooms in numerous colours. At full height it will reach six to seven feet.

Liatris (Gayfeather)

Resembling an upright pink feather boa, these fluffy perennial plants are a striking addition to any garden. Grown from small bulbs, they have an unusual habit of flowering from the top down and are a magnet for bees and can reach heights of around 3ft tall.

Foxglove

Available in an ever increasing range of colours, Foxglove are an easy to grown biennial with spikes of drooping bells that emerge over the summer months and can reach four to five ft tall. They also readily self seed.