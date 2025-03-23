Derry and the dark history of slavery - Our Space 12

So what has Derry to do with slavery?

When you start down the far side of Glenshane Pass, on the north-east horizon rises Slemish - the hill of Ireland’s most famous slave, St. Patrick.

Captured from Britain by Irish pirates in the 400s ‘when I was almost sixteen years’, he later wrote, and ‘brought in slavery to Ireland together with thousands of others’, he escaped after six years.

Later Dublin was a major Viking slave market. Bristol and Chester exported English slaves to that Dublin market. Bishop Wulfstan of Worcester and Archbishop Lanfranc of Canterbury campaigned against this trade and an 1102 English statute banned human trafficking.

151 slaveowners from Ireland owned almost 30,000 slaves in the Caribbean, Mauritius and southern Africa.

In 1171 the Council of Armagh declared that all English slaves in Ireland were to be freed. Ireland and Scotland had Europe’s last slave markets.

And ‘Derry Journal’ readers have two slavery connections. When the UK banned the slave trade in 1833, the Westminster Government borrowed c£20 million and compensated the slave owners - not the 40,000 slaves themselves.

And that loan (worth about £1.4 billion today) wasn’t fully paid off until 2015. So if you paid UK tax before 2015, you helped pay compensation to the slave owners. (You can look on yourself as a liberator).

And a few of those slaveowners were from Strabane, Limavady, Portrush, Clogher, Letterkenny, Ramelton - and Derry.

For further reading and information on all of the above see the ‘St Patrick’s Confession’ and ‘Ireland and Slavery’ sections on mylesdungan.com; and visit https://www.dublinia.ie/events_news/vikings-bring-back-slavery-dublin/