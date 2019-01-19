Derry event to mark 100 years of Dáil Éireann

Sinn Féin will host a major event in Derry next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First Dáil Éireann, it has been confirmed.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the public event which will take place in the Guildhall this Monday ,January 21.

There will be an exhibition from 6.45 pm followed by the main event at 7.00 pm, which will include an address by Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sinn Féin MP, Elisha McCallion, said it was important to recognise the inaugural meeting of An Chéad Dáil Éireann which took place in the Mansion House on January 21, 1919.

The Foyle MP said: “The meeting of the An Chéad Dáil Éireann was an unequivocal act of national self-determination.

“This followed the landslide election victory for Sinn Féin in 1918, which was an overwhelming endorsement of the desire for an independent Ireland.

“The Irish Republic established here 100 years ago was based on the proposition that the people are sovereign and that the public right and welfare comes before the interests of private profit and property. Never was that principle of the Democratic Programme needed more than it is now.

“This event is open to the public and entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis. We anticipate a large crowd on Monday night, therefore, I would people encourage to arrive early.”

The first meeting of Dáil Éireann happened in the Round Room of the Lord Mayor’s Mansion House in Dublin and conducted almost entirely as Gaeilge.