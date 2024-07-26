DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: €915m for Donegal TEN-T network a boost for wider north west
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cabinet approved in principle the upgrade of the N56-N13 between Letterkenny and Manor, the realignment of the N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford, and the N15-N13 Ballybofey to Stranorlar bypass.
All three projects are part of the trans-European transport network, TEN-T, a selection of strategic transport corridors identified by the EU, as having a key role in ensuring the mobility of passengers and goods.
The schemes could get underway in 2028 subject to the necessary approvals. Costs will be kept under review and it is likely they will rise due to inflation over the course of the project.
Benefits accruing from this investment of almost €1bn will be far ranging. Journey times will be slashed; imagine being able to avoid the ‘Twin Town’ bottleneck when travelling between Derry, south West Donegal and Connacht. Improved road safety, however, will undoubtedly be the most important advantage arising from the investment.
The N14 has proved a particularly dangerous road over the years.
As recently as this month three people were hospitalised in a two vehicle collision on a stretch of the Lifford to Letterkenny artery.
Ultimately these upgrades will save lives. Let’s hope there is more positive news on the A5 in the near future.