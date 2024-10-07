Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is happening all too often that adults with complex special needs are being let down by the law and the state and their families left to fend for themselves, and it was therefore very welcome to see Derry City & Strabane District Council stand up for those adults and their families at the recent Full Council meeting.

The council backing for the motion by Colr. Rory Farrell will now lead to a formal request that Stormont change the law to provide protections to young people with a Statement of Educational Needs (SEN) beyond the age of 19, and that trailblazing move has been warmly welcomed by many of the parents who are spearheading the campaign to secure that.

Unlike in England, Wales and elsewhere, there is currently no legal protection or provision enshrined in law for adults aged over 19 here. It has been described as a cliff edge and for so many families that is exactly what they experience as supports stop abruptly. There are adult services and programmes but often these services are rendered inaccessible by the lack of one-to-one/ bespoke support often necessary to enable people with multiple diagnosis, autism and other conditions, to attend programmes, places, projects and environments that they are unable to cope with on their own. That assistance should be provided as a matter of course as it is elsewhere. But it isn’t.

And for thousands of our adults that leaves them out in the cold, severely impacting the quality of life and the opportunities to learn, interact, make friends and build relationships.

Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney

For thousands of families that lack of statutory support leaves them isolated. They want what is best for their loved one and their families and we should all back them on this. Some of those young people are non-verbal. We must all be their voice.

Numerous representatives from various parties, including some senior Ministers at Stormont, have publicly backed the Caleb’s Cause campaign. Now it’s time to see words become actions.

You can sign the petition at: https://chng.it/P4j6CgN7nH