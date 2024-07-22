Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is Longlegs the horror film of the decade or something to skip?

Longlegs: Released July 12, 2024. Directed by Oz Perkins. Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

In summary, the plot follows FBI agent Lee Harker pursuing a serial killer who has been active since 1970. Set in the 90s Harker must investigate the improbable killings of several families.

A masterclass in filmmaking, particularly in the horror genre, Longlegs is an excellently-made film. Longlegs' cinematography is beautiful, getting underneath the viewer's skin with its imagery, and confronting the audience with the most terrifying acts a human can perform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Neon's "Longlegs" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on July 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage is unrecognisable, yet unforgettable. Playing the film's title character 'Longlegs,' who will be looked back on as one of his best.

While his character's screen time is limited, anytime he is on screen, you will be hypnotised and lulled into a sense of dread by his act.

Working closely with the soundtrack, he is delivered to greater heights of horror.

Our main character is Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe. While she faces tough competition with Nicolas Cage, she stands proudly on her own with a convincing performance.

Portraying the character with believable flaws and skills, she must find the killer, 'Longlegs' before he strikes again. The character has to use all her skills and intuition to solve the case, as the journey is no easy ride.

While I have done nothing but praise the film so far, where it lost me was with the direction of the plot. While it starts strong, as it reaches its big revelation, it feels unjustified, leaving the viewer with more questions than answers. And not in a good way.

I think this comes from the marketing, which depicted the film as similar to Silence of the Lambs or even Seven. Elements of those films are definitely in Longlegs. But this direction was thrown out too late in the story.

Overall, I think Longlegs is an excellently performed and directed film. It lost me with its plot progression and lack of a solid ending. I would still recommend the film to horror or thriller fans but don't expect the horror film of the decade.

