The new labour market report shows the number of Jobseekers' Allowance/ Universal Credit claimants is higher than everywhere else in the north.

Recently, we reported how life expectancy here is also falling, while Derry & Strabane has the highest rate of economic inactivity, due in no small part to the many people here living with a disability or chronic illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pile on top of all that the soaring costs of everything from mortgages, second hand cars and energy bills to the weekly shop and fuel, more people having to use food banks, the extreme difficulties in accessing healthcare and the massive waiting lists for surgery and what emerges is a very bleak picture indeed of where we are today. In fact, we seem to be going backwards.

We know from report after report that when crises such as those mentioned above occur, it is the poorest regions which suffer greatest.