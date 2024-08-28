Editorial: Do we need a big indoor venue after the summer that wasn't in Derry & Donegal?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old naysayer, it has felt more like we were approaching the end of October than August after another month of rain and wind and rain again.
And while the weather certainly rained on my parade and probably yours, it was great to see people refusing to let it cloud their enjoyment as they danced in the rain at festivals across the north west this summer.
There’s a lesson there for all of us I suppose, but if this is a a shifting pattern to wetter, cooler summers becoming the norm as some experts suggest, then perhaps we need to adapt and plan ahead for the weather becoming even more volatile and unpredictable here.
Some proposals for Derry’s regeneration recently included covered outdoor spaces where people could take shelter. It’s a sensible idea, but perhaps we need to go further and look at the feasibility of a large scale indoor venue that can host major concerts, car/tractor shows, sporting events, trade and tourism showcases – a venue that could attract big named artists, sportspeople and big organisations, and with them new visitors to add to Derry’s impressive visitor numbers.
Some will say we’re too small a city for that. But to almost quote artist David Shrigley’s work back in 2013, sometimes you have to think big to ‘become huge’.
Maybe it’s worth a debate anyway. And sure it beats talking about the weather…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.