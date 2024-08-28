Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s hard to remember the last time we had a long dry run of weather here. Was it that first lockdown back in 2020? After a few years of miserable weather it’s hard to recall.

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old naysayer, it has felt more like we were approaching the end of October than August after another month of rain and wind and rain again.

And while the weather certainly rained on my parade and probably yours, it was great to see people refusing to let it cloud their enjoyment as they danced in the rain at festivals across the north west this summer.

There’s a lesson there for all of us I suppose, but if this is a a shifting pattern to wetter, cooler summers becoming the norm as some experts suggest, then perhaps we need to adapt and plan ahead for the weather becoming even more volatile and unpredictable here.

Specially commissioned work from artist David Shrigley at the Guildhall at the UK City of Culture 2013 Programme Launch. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

Some proposals for Derry’s regeneration recently included covered outdoor spaces where people could take shelter. It’s a sensible idea, but perhaps we need to go further and look at the feasibility of a large scale indoor venue that can host major concerts, car/tractor shows, sporting events, trade and tourism showcases – a venue that could attract big named artists, sportspeople and big organisations, and with them new visitors to add to Derry’s impressive visitor numbers.

Some will say we’re too small a city for that. But to almost quote artist David Shrigley’s work back in 2013, sometimes you have to think big to ‘become huge’.

Maybe it’s worth a debate anyway. And sure it beats talking about the weather…