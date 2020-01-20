Former top Derry police officer Stephen Martin to retire from PSNI

Former top Derry police officer Stephen Martin is standing down as Deputy Chief Constable.

He announced on Monday that he had informed the Policing Board he intends to retire at the end of the month when a new Deputy Chief Constable is appointed.

The senior police officer served as G District Commander for more than four years prior to his appointment as Assistant Chief Constable in 2013.

He said: "Being a police officer for nearly 34 years, in both the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, has been a huge honour and a true privilege.

"I believe passionately in the contribution that policing makes to our community; and it will be the many stories of bravery and compassion by my colleagues in the delivery of their duty, which I will remember in the years to come.

"I will always be grateful for the friendships I have built both within the police service and among the community I have been humbled to serve. As I face the next chapter in my life, I am very mindful of the many colleagues and friends who we’ve lost and for whom retirement has been denied. They and their families will always be in my thoughts.

"I am extremely proud to have been part of the journey that policing has made to date; and I know, with the commitment of colleagues and the partnership of the community, we will continue to make Northern Ireland a safer and more confident society. I leave with a real sense of optimism for the future and wish all my colleagues well as they continue their vital service to our entire community."