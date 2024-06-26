Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the interests of fairness and in line with established protocol, the Journal has asked each of the Foyle candidates to submit a platform piece in the run up to the Westminster general election on July 4.

The views and opinions expressed in each are those of the candidate.

This election is a chance for people across Northern Ireland to vote for change. It is a real opportunity for people to remove the failing Conservative Government from power and the MPs from parties who supported them.

Alliance represents a step towards a more progressive and positive future for all. For too long single-issue parties have failed to acknowledge, and find solutions to, the pressing challenges the people of Northern Ireland are facing.

Rachael Ferguson

Now is the time to elect MPs who will hit the ground running on important issues affecting everyone.

People want to talk about issues that matter to them, such as health care, education, the economy, the cost of living, and the environment, and more people are turning to Alliance because we are focused on addressing those issues.

Northern Ireland needs elected MPs who will push for a fairer financial deal from the UK government. A more financially stable Northern Ireland will benefit everyone.

It will allow us to fund our suffering public services, such as our under-funded health service. It will enable us to invest in infrastructure projects, such as improving our roads and railway services, and more social housing, and to provide the support needed locally.

Rachael Ferguson. DER2142GS - 003

Alliance MPs will also fight for the institutional reform of Stormont at Westminster so no one party can collapse the Assembly and Executive again.

There is a sense of change here in Foyle. In 2019, I was elected to Derry & Strabane District Council and it was a very proud moment for me and a breakthrough for Alliance.

We as a party are invested in Foyle. We want to build our strong team here and all across Northern Ireland. We have had tremendous breakthroughs in Limavady and Enniskillen and will look to gain our seats back in Derry & Strabane District Council. It is clear people are moving towards politicians who are responsible and who represent positive, progressive politics.

I am committed to being that positive, progressive representative for the people of Foyle, and as your Alliance MP, I intend to use my influence to advocate for solutions to the important issues facing NI in Westminster.

Now is the time to send MPs to Westminster who want to be constructive and make Northern Ireland a better place to live.

Alliance is leading change on fairer funding, and more stable institutions so our entire community can have a brighter future, and electing a larger Alliance team to Westminster will allow us to build on our record of delivery in previous Westminster mandates.

A vote for Alliance is voting for positive, progressive change for all.

*Editor's note: Please also note, in line with all newspapers, we accept political advertising provided it accords with the relevant laws.

We do not discriminate between political parties and they all have the same opportunity to advertise in our papers, subject to availability of space.