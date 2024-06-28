Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the interests of fairness and in line with established protocol, the Journal has asked each of the Foyle candidates to submit a platform piece in the run up to the Westminster general election on July 4.

The views and opinions expressed in each are those of the candidate.

My name is John Boyle, I’m the Aontú candidate for Foyle in the upcoming Westminster Election. My dedication to community service and the welfare of every individual drives my commitment to represent the people of Derry.

My work with an all-Ireland human rights advocacy organisation has given me hands-on experience in standing up for dignity, equality, and justice.

Aontú candidate John Boyle

I also have experience running a small business, which taught me first-hand the challenges local entrepreneurs face. This experience fuels my passion for supporting small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community.

Aontú is a grassroots movement powered by the people. We believe in community-driven solutions to address Derry's challenges.

One of the most urgent issues is the growing drug epidemic. We need dedicated detox centres and comprehensive addiction services to support those battling addiction.

Investing in these resources is essential to help individuals recover and rebuild their lives, ensuring a healthier and safer Derry.

Aontú candidate John Boyle with party leader Peadar Tóibín

The housing crisis in our region is another critical issue demanding immediate action. Since January 2020, average house prices in the North have soared by over £25,000.

More than 47,000 people in the North are on social housing waiting lists, with 75 per cent in housing stress.

In Derry, the waiting list keeps growing, and many face unacceptable living conditions, with mould and damp prevalent and landlords often unresponsive.

Aontú is committed to securing increased resources for environmental health services and taking direct action for those living in inadequate housing.

Childcare costs have surged for the third consecutive year, yet the Stormont parties have not adequately supported young families struggling with these expenses. Aontú will vigorously campaign for substantial investment in childcare support to make it more accessible and affordable for all families in need.

In the interest of justice, we challenge the undemocratic impositions from Westminster, such as the ‘Bill of Shame’, which denies families justice.

Aontú stands for a self-determined, democratic society. We propose giving northern MPs speaking rights in the Dáil and participation in Dáil Committees.

We advocate for voting rights in Irish presidential elections for people in the North and have detailed plans to build an all-Ireland economy.

Brexit, and Westminster’s indifference, highlight the need for decisions about the North to be made in the North. Aontú opposes sending representatives to a parliament that sidelines Irish interests.

Instead, we propose that elected MPs present themselves to Leinster House in Dublin, advocating for an all-Ireland approach.

Aontú believes in the fundamental right to life for all and opposes the draconian abortion laws imposed by the British government. We believe such profound issues should be decided by the people of the North, not external authorities.

The cost of living crisis is another area where establishment parties have failed. With 35,500 people in the North now relying on food banks, immediate action is needed. Aontú is committed to tackling these issues to ensure that families can thrive, not just survive.

Finally, we firmly support peace in the Middle East, advocating for an end to the IDF’s aggression against Gaza and promoting a Two-State Solution. The tragic loss of over 37,000 lives compels us to call on the EU and the US to work towards lasting peace.

In this election, I ask that you vote Boyle for Foyle. Vótáil Aontú.

*Editor's note: Please also note, in line with all newspapers, we accept political advertising provided it accords with the relevant laws.

We do not discriminate between political parties and they all have the same opportunity to advertise in our papers, subject to availability of space.