Well-known driving instructor Jim Doyle has guided thousands of people through their driving test. Originally from Dundalk, he travelled the world for ten years before settling in London where he met and married Derry woman Mary, who promptly moved him back to her home town where he established the Foyle School of Driving. A keen long-distance cyclist, he has taken part in several endurance events, including the non-stop tour of Ireland. He is a member of the Spartans running club and has to date completed 25 marathons.

How would you describe yourself?

Friday's Child Jim Doyle

Honest, reliable. Hard-working, determined and trustworthy.

Happiest childhood memory?

Getting my first bike.

What was your first job?

Worked in a butcher’s shop.

Favourite book?

Road to the Top: A systematic approach to training distance runners by Joe Vigil.

Favourite film?

The Matrix.

Favourite television programme?

Blue Planet.

Favourite expression?

It will be grand.

Favourite method of relaxation?

Reading in the bath.

Favourite holiday destination?

Cycling in Majorca.

Who would you most like to meet?

The Theoretical Physicist Richard P Feynman.

What makes you angry?

Injustice.

What makes you happy?

When I’m with my wife Mary and all my Children and grandchildren.

What human quality do you most admire?

Empathy.

What human quality do you least admire?

Disapproval without understanding what the other person is experiencing.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

When my two oldest were babies I went down an enclosed ramp that split into two paths to board a plane to Dublin.

Got the children settled in and the plane was pushing off from the stand when I heard everyone speaking a foreign language.

Just to make sure I asked the stewardess, ‘Is this the Air Lingus flight to Dublin?’ ‘No,’ she said. ‘this is the Danair flight to Zurich.’

They had to get us off the plane to the echoes of disapproval of the passengers on both flights. The airline security has come on a bit since.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

When my children left home.

What is your greatest fear?

I haven’t got any fears, as fear lives in the future, if you only think 10 seconds ahead there is no fear and I avoid predicting futures that don’t exist yet.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Marrying my best friend.

How would you like to be remembered?

As kind.

What is your most treasured possession?

My memories.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Buy all my pupils a car. Sort the kids out money-wise, and open a biomechanics clinic.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

That all hunger and famine of the world be over.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Make memories, not money.

Measure success in happiness. You can always find a million reasons to give up, but you only need one to keep going