Friday Thought with Fr Chris Ferguson

I return home once a week to reclaim my bedroom and generally try to make a pest of myself in relation to my parents and siblings.

There is one issue regarding my bedroom, which has become a persistent problem, the door doesn’t close properly. This concern has been exacerbated by my brother giving away his guitar. He never played the guitar, but the instrument was the perfect size for wedging between my bed and the door. The reason I needed the barricade, was to prevent Penny the dog from bursting into my bedroom at the most ridiculous times of the morning. In the early morning dawn, I would often feel like my father as I tried to focus on the canine through one eye. On these occasions I was rarely happy to see the dog, as she barked, while jumping up and down demanding attention, like most Derry females. The silence, peace and sense of space in the room would be well and truly shattered.

When I failed to take the dog on, she would stroll out of the room leaving the door open, as she searched for food and attention from some other quarter. My brother left for El Salvador three weeks ago and I freely, admit, I miss that auld guitar.

None of us like our safe spaces disturbed, the places where we look for refuge from the troubles of this world. Unfortunately, we can be tempted to turn our churches into private sanctuaries, akin to Noah’s Ark, as we try to restrict entry to the chosen few.

We can look around our congregations and lament the dwindling numbers and the aging profile, but are we ready to welcome the poor, the marginalised, the outcasts, life’s victims and refugees. Increasingly at weddings, funerals, baptisms and sacramental preparations, you can witness at first-hand the disconnect between most people and the life of the faith community. We might question, what is our response to this reality? Do we circle the wagons and tell everyone else to keep out? Do we believe God needs to be protected, celebrating our own personal Jesus? With the new translation of the missal the disconnect with many people has become more acute, especially with the change in the responses. What is more evident is the confusion over posture, when to sit, stand and to kneel. I was stuck recently at weddings and funerals about the notion of hospitality. Especially in relation to welcoming people to our churches and making them feel welcome? We could learn a lot from other denominations regarding the vital ministry of hospitality.

Rather than focusing on whether people know the right responses, or, are familiar with when to sit, kneel or stand; we should learn to welcome them? Jesus in the gospel scene can be pictured calling his first disciples, who were fishermen.

As the Church, the people of God, we have been entrusted with the mission, to gather all of humanity. In terms of hospitality how do we welcome strangers, those perceived as outsiders, how do we enable them to become part of this worshipping community.

We have been called around the one altar, to share in the one bread, to build up the fullness of the body of Christ.

