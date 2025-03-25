Holy Communion season! Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Holy Communion season is fast approaching, it’s such a special time of the year and more importantly a very special and memorable day for all the 8-year-old girls and boys.

I vividly remember mine, at the Long Tower chapel 29 years ago! I had my hair in the famous high bun style with baby breathe all through it.

I thought I was the bees and knees. I couldn't wait to get my Holy Communion money to buy the expensive ice pop I had my eye on for quite a while.

I was the type of child who didn't want to take off her dress as it had a can-can and I just loved it. The shoes had a heel so that was me in love with them until they didn't fit anymore.

Choosing the right style for your child is so important to keep stress levels low and allow them the freedom to enjoy their day.

The tradition hasn't changed much apart from the year group, primary three to primary four. The first stop in the morning is usually the salon for mammy and daughter.

For example, if a bouncy castle is arriving after the Holy Communion Mass and you still need the hair to last to go to the photo shoot then it's best to create something simple but effective like plaits, braids, waterfall braids, Dutch plaits or the crown braid.

These hairstyles are so secure and easily managed that it doesn't take a lot of effort to keep them in place.

The famous high bun hairstyle is the most popular one whether it be the sleek bun style or the curled bun style.

If the child can cope with bendies I usually set their hair the day before as it gives a beautiful finish.

If the child is wearing a tiara and a veil then this style is perfect for them.. Any hairstyle can be tailored to suit every individual child as its far more important on how they feel on the day than how they look.

Having an upset child due to their hairstyle, the weight of the tiara or not feeling good is so not worth it. Choose wisely when choosing a tiara, the lighter the better.

Downstyles are beautiful but they don't last as long, no matter what products are used. It will most definitely fall as the day goes on especially if your child dances like a rock star, or likes being outside in windy weather.

With all my experience over the years being a hairstylist and having my own two daughters is to embrace their personalities.

Allow them to choose or be included in what they like, outfits, dresses, tiaras, veils, hairstyle, nails, gloves, shoes and handbags!

Then, of course, mammy makes the final choices always.

My own two daughters were so different. One loved all the fuss, glitter and frills. The other one wanted her hair taken out and dressed off immediately after the Holy Communion Mass.

Book our mammy and daughter package to include hair styled, makeup and nails for your special day.