Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative has described The NHSCB decision to remove Emergency Surgery from Causeway Hospital as a slap in the face to those who campaigned against the move
Mr Scullion continued has the Trust arranged for additional ambulance cover for the area? have they arranged for additional beds to be opened at Antrim Hospital? and have they arranged for additional nurses and other staff to cope with the these proposed new arrangements. If the answer is no then this proposal must be stopped.
He continued a recent survey of ambulance staff in the Uk by Unison found that crews were reporting that they were delivering care in carparks and corridors which was not providing dignity or appropriate care to patients. Some also said that because of delays in handovers some patients had died onboard their ambulance.
The situation is not any different in Northern Ireland and these moves could well put lives at risks, patients and staff deserve much more than this from our health service leadership and our political leaders.