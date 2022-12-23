Monto Chocolates founder Monto Mansour on why it is vital Derry’s food and drink scene continues to prosper

The sharp rise in energy prices and increase in the general cost of living has been problematic, but the renowned perseverance of Derry people has been evident once again throughout 2022.

It is fair to say businesses may not yet have felt the full impact of the current economic situation, especially as people have less money to spend than a few years ago.

We are fortunate to have a thriving food and drink scene in the North West, with some of the most talented chefs I have ever seen plying their trade.

Monto Mansour

It is imperative that their eateries continue to maintain a consistent level of success by offering high quality cuisine and generally wonderful experiences.

Christmas is a period that some businesses rely on to ensure they can proceed into the next year, and I’ve been fortunate that my own business, Monto Chocolates, has experienced a sales surge in recent months.

In fact, we had no choice but to close festive orders in early December due to the sheer demand from the public. Our bonbons in particular have flown off the shelves, with our unique, locally sourced ingredients proving a hit with those on the hunt for sweet, seasonal Christmas gifts.

For those unfamiliar with Monto Chocolates, the business was established in 2020 during lockdown, with the pandemic providing the perfect motivation to get it off the ground.

Having worked as a pastry chef at various high-end establishments for over 20 years, I know this craft inside out, and decided to make a go of it with my own business.

I initially worked out of my own kitchen at home on the Culmore Road and have since managed to make use of a larger, separate kitchen next door.

The power of social media is incredible – sporadic posts via Instagram helped spread the word on what we do, and we have continued to go from strength to strength.

Our products are already used in dishes at some of Derry’s most amazing restaurants, including Scarpello and Umi, and having recently joined the Legenderry Food Network, we have the opportunity to be part of a comprehensive group of local, independent food producers based exclusively in the North West.

Each member provides inspiration and motivation, and we are thoroughly looking forward to collaborating more with this group in the coming months.

My wife Jen has also been a fantastic help. I often don’t have time to sort out the various administrative tasks involved in running a business as well as responding to social media queries as I’m generally focusing on perfecting the product, but Jen pitches in whenever she’s free, which I’m extremely grateful for.

Plenty of others would just want nothing more than to put their feet up when they finish a day’s work, but she keeps me going and motivates me and I definitely could not do it without her!

