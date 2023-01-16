This key walking, running and cycling route will integrate into the wider network in the city, which is also to be expanded out in other directions to the border and beyond.

The latest development comes shortly after the completion of the Strathfoyle greenway, with major plans for others across Derry, Inishowen and Strabane/ Lifford also being progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old adage build it and they will come has proven true time and again for greenway infrastructure. You only have to take a stroll out the Line, along the Quay, or along the river Foyle in the Waterside to see just how popular they have become as thousands of walkers, runners and cyclists traverse them every day.

An artist's impression of the greenway along Bay Road in Derry.

The benefits are obvious in terms of connectivity, health and mental well being, and the environment.