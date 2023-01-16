OPINION: Derry/ Strabane & Donegal greenways key to paving the way to a greener, safer future
The progression of the new £2.5m Muff - Culmore greenway project with a contractor now appointed on the northern side is very welcome news indeed and will provide healthier and greener transport options for those living and working locally.
This key walking, running and cycling route will integrate into the wider network in the city, which is also to be expanded out in other directions to the border and beyond.
The latest development comes shortly after the completion of the Strathfoyle greenway, with major plans for others across Derry, Inishowen and Strabane/ Lifford also being progressed.
The old adage build it and they will come has proven true time and again for greenway infrastructure. You only have to take a stroll out the Line, along the Quay, or along the river Foyle in the Waterside to see just how popular they have become as thousands of walkers, runners and cyclists traverse them every day.
The benefits are obvious in terms of connectivity, health and mental well being, and the environment.
We all know there is an infrastructure deficit in the north west. The A6 Derry – Belfast and A5 Derry – Aughnacloy – Dublin routes are key to the region’s economic prosperity. Equally vital is the development of rail expansion, and it is imperative that new routes are provided to link the hugely underserved populations across the the north west into the extensive network enjoyed across the rest of Ireland. At a more localised level, the greenways should be counted as being among the most important infrastructure projects of our time as we strive towards a greener, healthier and safer future for all.