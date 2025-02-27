Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City Better outcomes provides a blanket cover for future reconfiguration and change

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry City speaking following the Party Submission to the Consultation on Hospitals-Creating A Network for Better Outcomes. said the document allows for Trusts to make decisions on what services they will provide in the future.

This scenario cannot and will not be in the best interests of patients and service users. The document creates an impression of a health service in a continuous state of instability by adopting this blanket approach. The document is also heavily weighted on the needs of the medical staff as opposed to patients needs.

Whilst the Workers Party would agree that our citizens are entitled to high quality services and medical treatment, we do not see this process of endless reform as the means of delivering high quality clinical outcomes for those most in need.

We are in agreement that the health service should be effective, efficient and should maximise productivity and make the best use of the workforce. We have major concerns about how this can be achieved in the absence of a credible workforce planning strategy. Health inequalities are a major problem across many areas of Northern Ireland. They go hand in glove with poverty,deprivation,unemployment and poor housing. Yet the only solution offered to deal with the systemic neglect which creates these inequalities is to suggest that people may have to travel further to access care. This shows a lack of detailed understanding of health inequalities and their related causes.

Another local hospital stripped of its inpatient beds. While patients elsewhere lie on trollies and nursing staff worry about the lack of dignity provided.

peter concluded the Workers Party supports sharing best practice across hospitals and the cross border sharing of services. What we do have a strong opposition to is NHS patients having to follow clinicians and the other proposals in Bengoa, which suggests additional payments to medical and senior managers who already receive merit payments and performance related pay. While recognising the importance of adequate remuneration and career progression. The only vested interests in the NHS should be the patients and services users.