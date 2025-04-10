Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City condemns violence on trains last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry City has condemned the violence by young people on a number of trains last weekend. Peter who is a youth worker said while the violent behaviour of those involved in vicious brawls cannot be justified. Translink needs to address and answer some questions especially in relation to why so many passengers were crammed in to so few carriages.

Peter continued Translink need to explain why so many passengers were allowed to board trains with not enough carriages and with no guards on the trains. With the good weather and the Easter holiday coming up health and safety measures need to be put in place to ensure that passengers do not have to endure these dangerous and chaotic situations. There should be no overcrowding of carriages and guards should be on board.

Peter concluded many pensioners use their travel passes to go on day trips and violence of this type is frightening and can make them afraid to travel by train. He said I would appeal to young people to show consideration and respect to other passengers and to stop engaging in this outrageous behaviour. Someone is going to be seriously injured if they do not. The social media posts of the violence was chilling to watch and those responsible should be ashamed of themselves.