Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City Sectarian Violence must not be allowed to rear its ugly head again.

Peter McGuire workers party representative has called on those youths who seem intent on creating sectarian clashes and violence at the Top of The Hill interface on the Waterside Protestant Irish street Estate and the Catholic Gobnascale Estate to stop this unwelcome development.

Residents in these areas want no part of such behaviour. They do not want to go back to witnessing masked gangs of youths roaming the streets and attacking people walking on their own. Peter continued there never was and never will be any excuses or justification for this type of behaviour.

The working class people in these estates have enough problems to contend with. They have high levels of unemployment, poverty, deprivation , health inequalities and housing needs. They don't deserve the added burden of being afraid for themselves or their families getting caught up in what some believe is orchestrated or pre-arranged riots and violence.

Peter has praised the youth workers in these areas who have worked tirelessly on the streets to stop this madness. He concluded that there is clearly a need for more funding for outreach workers to help redirect these youths to engage in positive activities which benefits their communities.