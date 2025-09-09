Political opinion: Chair of The Workers Party Women’s Committee slams Donald Trump for claiming that domestic abuse is not a crime

Men like Trump believe they have the right to abuse women sexually, physically, and verbally.

Chair of The Workers Party Women's Committee, Ursula Meighan has criticised US President Donald Trump for claiming that domestic abuse is not a crime.

Ms Meighan slammed remarks made by Donald Trump, in relation to crime statistics in Washington DC due to his intervention with the National Guard, which he said would be down by 100% if it wasn’t for domestic abuse which is not really a crime, but a disagreement between husband and wife.

Commenting, Mx Meighan said: "This is the so-called leader of the free world prepared to turn the clock back once again in relation to a woman's right not to be abused physically or verbally to satisfy his own agenda. There are men in our society who will seek to justify their own actions because they look up to him and others just like him.

"Violence against women and girls is increasing and has resulted in the deaths of women in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"The Workers Party have held a number of events highlighting violence against women and girls and the experiences of women locally, nationally and internationally are the same.

"The struggle against governments' failures to implement policies that protect a woman’s right to live free from violence is undermined when heads of states make such outrageous pronouncements.

"Women’s Rights are Human Rights."