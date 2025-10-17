Political opinion: Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson comments on the Minister’s Health Plan to deal with winter pressures
Whilst it is importance to reinforce the message of going to local pharmacies for minor complaints and advice, no one turns up at a busy emergency department with a cold, or a headache, or because they have a toothache. In relation to ambulance handovers being done more quickly requires a major financial commitment to facilitate this aspect of the plan. x8g3qyt
Ms Grant said the reason for ambulances being unable to unload patients, into overcrowded emergency departments is due to the blockage in the back of house caused by the following. Bed shortages, lack of home-care packages, due to privatisation and decision making in the past. The ambulance service has been drastically cut back over the last few decades, and if the proposed restructuring of services are not halted that situation can only get worse, unless there is a significant increase in the ambulance fleet and crews.
The Workers Party has been campaigning for more resources in our healthcare system for decades and are of the view that any plan to improve the crisis in our services should include investment to build in house capacity at all levels of the system, especially in home-care services by rescinding the directive that those who designed Transforming Your Care put in place to give 80% of the service to the private sector which has been a made a major contribution to the current crisis.