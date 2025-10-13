Political opinion: Odhrán Cassidy Workers Party Youth addresses a party discussion on What Causes Poverty?

Mr Cassidy stated poverty is inherent to the workings of the capitalist economy, in which competition between businesses encourages employers to pay workers as little as they can get away with. In a grow-or-die “free market” economy, firms want adequate profits for investment, and this places downward pressure on wages especially in less skilled jobs. Where workers can be fired with little or no negative outcomes for employers, workers may fear the consequences of making wage or other demands because of the risk of losing their jobs considering the welfare “safety net” is punitive.

The Workers Party in our submission to the Good Jobs Consultation highlighted the need for the Executive to take the lead and introduce legislation, that not only protects workers rights, but ensures that employers must pay a real living wage. They must also end the use of zero hour contracts and all methods of precarious employment. Affordable and free childcare places must be prioritised as a means of creating access to well paid sustainable employment opportunities to women from working class communities.

Mr Cassidy finished by saying working class people must stand up to those with the power and responsibility to create the necessary changes to lift them out of poverty and hopelessness. They must use their votes to send a clear message to the Executive parties. It is time for politicians to stop talking your votes for granted, it is time for working class people to be prioritised.