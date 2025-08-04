Political opinion: Workers Party representative calls on the Executive to do much more to tackle Domestic abuse

Workers Party representative Ursula Meighan has called on the Executive to do more to tackle domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Meighan said that a woman, her daughter and son were brutally murdered in their own home by the husband and father, and it was now time to take action that will make those who believe it is none of their business if families are being abused in the home, speak out.

She said: "Violence against women and girls is being tolerated when it should be condemned by society. Those who are known abusers should not be held up as figures to admire or emulate. We have seen the media reporting of many anti-immigrant rallies, marching to protect women and girls against abuse from refugees and migrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These groups completely ignore the fact that most violence and abuse against women and young girls come from white males, but of course this does not suit the narrative of those who want to spread hatred, not protect women and girls."

Violence against women and girls is growing and not enough is being done to create a safe society for them

Ms Meighan concluded: "How many more women and girls have to be injured or die before a comprehensive and fully funded plan is put in place to ensure women’s right to live free from all forms of violence is recognised?

"Women’s Rights are Human Rights."