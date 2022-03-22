The ‘Ten Demandments’ for Derry ahead of May election

TIME TO DELIVER FOR DERRY... Do you agree with Steve Bradley’s priorities for Derry?

The Stormont election on May 5 is just more than 40 days away. And, unusually, for Northern Irish politics, it could prove to be an unpredictable or, even, transformational event.

In line with the old adage that ‘all politics is local’, many voters in Foyle will be heading to the polls with their mind focused on the things in Derry that require action. Yet the election communications being circulated locally by political parties have, so far, tended to focus on broad issues or have been vague about solutions to the particular challenges we face in Derry.

So, what are the key locally-focused issues that candidates should be trying to address in Foyle ? What follows is my list of the ‘Ten Demandments’ that I believe would help our city and region achieve its full potential.

1. Special status for Derry

More than six decades of grossly imbalanced regional development in NI has left Derry at the wrong end of most indicators of economic and social well-being. Yet Stormont has failed to even acknowledge Derry’s left-behind status, let alone try to resolve it. It is, therefore, beyond time that the unique structural challenges facing Derry were recognised and tackled formally. Firstly, Stormont should bestow ‘Special Status’ on our city. That would necessitate specific targets, strategies and funding to address Derry’s unique needs within a suitable timescale. Secondly, we should have a ‘Minister for the North West’ to oversee and be accountable for it all. It is in the interests of everyone in NI that Derry no longer remains an economic anomaly and is, instead, enabled to fulfil its huge potential.

2. Education and skills

After a wait of 60 years, a new independent university must finally be established in Derry. With an initial 10,000 full-time student places, it should offer a range of high-value courses aimed at generating the skills our city will need to compete in jobs, enterprise and cultural development across the 21st century. This new institution should exist in-addition to the Ulster University campus at Magee.

3. Economy

Invest NI must be given mandatory annual job and investment targets to achieve for Derry and the North West. Foyle Port and City of Derry Airport should also be designated ‘Free Ports’ (within the regulations of the Brexit Protocol), with the land in-between the two facilities declared a Free Trade Zone.

4. Infrastructure

The West of NI has an unacceptable lack of infrastructure. To ensure that situation is addressed within a reasonable timescale – and with the stark east-west gap in current provision closed at the same time - Stormont’s infrastructure budgets for the period 2022-2035 should be allocated on a 2:1 ratio in favour of the West of NI. That would mean that every pound spent on infrastructure in the East of NI would need to be matched by a subsequent investment of £2 in the West. And within that spend, there should also be a 2:1 ratio in favour of public transport and active travel.

5. Tourism

A state-of-the-art interpretative centre should be created to tell the story of four centuries of Derry’s Walled City. There should also be a 5 year strategy to gradually pedestrianise the area within the walled city. And the proposal for a world-class museum facility at Fort George to tell the story of emigration from and via Derry should also be supported by Stormont.

6. Small businesses

As part of Special Status, targetted rates reductions should be used to revitalise Derry city centre and a number of the city’s key neighbourhood shopping centres (e.g Spencer Road, The Collon).

7. Health

A fully resourced addiction centre for the western half of NI should be established in Derry (as per Tamzin White’s campaign).

8. Environment

Europe’s largest illegal dump sits on the edge of Derry - beside the River Faughan, which provides 60% of our city’s drinking water. It contains a million cubic metres of illegally dumped waste over an area the size of 65 football pitches. Dumping there was halted by the authorities in 2013, yet there is neither a plan nor timescale for addressing it. Cleaning it up must be made a priority during the next Stormont mandate. And to help tackle the growing fuel poverty crisis in our area, a coordinated programme of retro-fitting social and rental properties is essential to reduce their energy requirements.

9. Sport

Stormont has ring-fenced £36m to fund improvements to regional football stadiums across NI but has inexplicably delayed its release. Part of that fund must be used to complete the unfinished Mark Farren Stand at Brandywell Stadium. Stormont should also help Institute FC secure and develop a new home in the Waterside. And there should be a funding mechanism to help Derry’s Gaelic, rugby and cricket clubs to also develop their facilities as community hubs.

10. Arts, Culture and Heritage

Stormont should support the proposal for a new music-themed cultural complex for Derry at St Columb’s Hall and neighbouring buildings. And it should push for a decision on the future of the Boom Hall site, before it is too late to save the buildings-at-risk that are located there.

What would make your Top 10 demands for Derry in May’s election? Let us know via the Journal’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.