View from the Foyle: Remarkable Derry men who left us in a better place

It’s likely my age, but sadly I (and Derry) lost two good people in the last couple of weeks.

“Happy New Year, Stephen”.

“Happy New Year, Eamonn”.

We giggle. It is September. It was our wee thing. No matter if it was January or June, we greeted each other this way, sometimes across different sides of Bishops Street.

The late Paul Diamond and Eamonn Baker who passed away recently.

I wander on through the town warmed, again, by even just a fleeting exchange with Eamonn Baker. Simple, maybe even silly, but my spirit is lifted and I always had a better day by bumping into him.

One of the quiet legends whose work was powerful and transformative but went largely unnoticed by most of us. Always thoughtful, caring, playful, and creative. A great man, doing great things without seeking anyone’s attention.

As I write, tributes are being paid from across business, sport, charity, and creative communities on the news of Paul Diamond’s passing.

A man of humility, empathy, and generosity. My first recollection of meeting with him was more than 30 years ago when he invited me in for a chat. There was no agenda, no asks, he just wanted to offer his support as I progressed through my own career.

Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI.

He built one of the most respected packaging businesses in the North and used that platform to change the fortunes of many through supporting multiple local causes and changed the face of the city by revitalising the riverfront.

Despite being seriously unwell, I know, through his good friend and colleague Terry Houston, that he was incredibly proud that Timberquay was secured by the University so that Derry’s long held and rightful ambitions can be finally fulfilled.

Paul and Eamonn despite their different paths shared values, a love for this place (and for football). They were acutely aware, as with all great leaders, that every exchange mattered, to live a life with purpose and leave a legacy of a better world around them. We are a better place thanks to their presence.

Remarkable Derry men, they will be sadly missed not just by their families and colleagues but by all of us.