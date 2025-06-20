View from the Foyle: Victims of disgraceful violence are our neighbours, carers, cooks, doctors and engineers

They are our carers and cooks, our doctors, academics, and engineers.

They are filling gaps in our labour market; they bring their globally significant expertise. Some are unskilled, others with PHDs.

Different people, from different background, with their individual values. Each unique.

Yet for some, they are all the same because they have a different coloured skin.

Stephen Kelly

Last week I received several calls from local manufacturers whose workers have been subject to or feel threatened by disgraceful scenes across NI this past few days. In Mid and East Antrim, Armagh, Craigavon. Some, likely feeling left out, decided to cause some ‘agro’ more locally on Friday.

These are people, from across the globe, who have come and made here their home. Doing important work alongside local colleagues in great businesses.

They are critical to the success of some of our most iconic businesses. They are providing us with food for our family tables.

They’ve not taken a penny from our taxes; they’re contributing taxes to pay for our health and other services. They’ve made NI their home.

They work hard, many doing jobs others don’t want to do. Others rely on them, or their own jobs are at risk.

If we want food this weekend and next week, if we want our farmers to have processors of their produce, if we want to see everyone’s job in manufacturing sustained, we need to get a grip of what is been allowed to unfold this week.

The employers feel abandoned; it shouldn’t be left to them to wrap their arms around their colleagues and reassure them. Everyone – political, community, civic – has a role to play to say, “you are welcome, we thank you, we are here for you and for everyone”.

They want leadership and they want visible support in making everyone feel like they have a safe home here.

Yes, some who have arrived have engaged in criminal acts. But our courts have a steady stream of people, reported in this very paper, with the same accent, the same coloured face as my own. Bad people do bad things; it doesn’t mean that we’re all the same as them.

I welcome my new neighbours. I thank them for applying their expertise, for their service, for their care. I am sure most readers do too.