Or:la ‘a must see’ set

One of the highlights of this year’s Celtronic will be the appearance in Sandino’s on Thursday of returning émigré Or:la on a bill that includes Avalon Emerson and Octa Octa among others.

Such is the demand for the founder of the ‘Deep Sea Frequency’ label’s services on the decks that she was simply too busy touring to give the ‘Journal’ an insight into her musical influences this week!

Or:la’s story has followed a different trajectory to most. After moving to Liverpool from Derry in 2012, a fascination with old electronic records soon side tracked her media production degree and paved the way for what was to come.

She first burst onto the production scene in 2016 after her debut release, ‘UK Lonely’ on Hotflush Recordings; a four track EP that flaunts an enviable range and belies her youthful years.

After a string of successive releases on Hotflush, 2017 saw the birth of her own record label, a vinyl-only imprint ‘Deep Sea Frequency’, which has since released an eclectic mix of EPs from the likes of Pépe, DJ Seinfeld and herself.

It will continue to put out music from both budding under-rated musicians and established producers on the scene.

A vast knowledge of various genres and tempos is what separates Or:la from many other young DJs at the moment; aptly summed up by Thump as “one of the most underrated DJs on the UK circuit at the moment, and one of those selectors blessed with the ability to really tell a story.”

When playing her revered ‘all night long’ sets, Or:la’s sound channels a nostalgic broken beat vibe, spanning chuggy acid numbers to skippy percussive sounds and more techno-leaning four to the floor workouts.

Or:la’s growing success as a dynamic producer and genre spanning selector has seen her gain respect from some of the most revered figures in the industry.

In 2017 she gained a residency at Warehouse Project in Manchester, a bimonthly show on NTS Radio and won DJ Mag’s ‘Breakthrough DJ of the year’.

In 2018, her career continues to gather momentum with a packed schedule of gigs at the best clubs and festivals across the globe.

Celtronic is supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council, PRS Foundation and Arts Council NI.

