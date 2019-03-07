Oscar Wilde brought to life by his surviving grandson

From the actual court transcript of Edward Carson’s brilliant cross examination of Wilde in the first trial, to Wilde’s final heartfelt words in Court after the sentencing, the three trials of Oscar Wilde will be brought to life on The Playhouse stage this month.

Collected and dramatised from court records, journalists notes and newspaper reports, by Wilde’s only surviving grandson Merlin Holland and international director John O Connor, Centre Stage Theatre Company will bring the show to the Derry stage on Friday, March 22

Thursday, February 14 1895 was the triumphant opening night of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ and the zenith of Wilde’s career. Less than 100 days later, he found himself a common prisoner sentenced to two years hard labour.

So what happened during the trials and what did Wilde say? Was he persecuted or the author of his own downfall?

Using the actual words spoken in court, audiences can feel what it was like to be in the company of a flawed genius - as this less than ideal husband was suddenly reduced to a man of no importance. Tickets are £12/ £10 from Box Office on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.