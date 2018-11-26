Outrage after ‘thugs’ set fire to Derry mother and child’s home

A group of “thoughtless thugs” set fire to the home of a mother and a child in Derry on Sunday evening.

Sinn Fein Councillor, Aileen Mellon, was at the scene of the blaze and accused those behind the attack of “deliberately” putting people’s lives at risk.

The scene of the fire. (Photo: Colr. Mellon/Facebook)

“Absolutely shocked and disgusted tonight,” wrote Colr. Mellon on social media.

“Just back from Galliagh Park where a mother and her child's life was deliberatly put at risk by thoughtless thugs who set fire to her home,” alleged Colr. Mellon.

“The mother, who is visably shook up, has told me that she has had a number of issues with people lighting fires in her garden, stealing and lighting bins.

“To say I'm outraged is an understatement. This is a young single mother trying to create a home with her son - a very close miss of another tragedy tonight,” she added.