Over 500 homes in Bogside to be consulted on new parking scheme

Sinn Fein representatives have welcomed confirmation that consultation will start next month on a Bogside residents’ parking scheme for over 500 households in the Bogside.

Permanent Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, Peter May, has now responded to a request for information about progress on the scheme from Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan.

In his letter, Mr May said that final checks are undergoing in terms of legislation for the Rossville Street Area Residents’ Parking Scheme.

“The next stage is to carry out a formal consultation,” he said. “Given that this is a new initiative for the city and involves over 500 residential properties, it is now considered best to commence the consultation process in January, 2018 and this will last for 22 days. “It is not possible at this time to confirm an implementation timescale for the scheme as this may be influenced by the outcome of the consultation process.”

He added: “The area covered by the Bogside scheme is extensive ad takes into account most residential areas either accessed off, or fronting onto Rossville Street, Fahan Street, Little Diamond, William Street, Creggan Street and Chamberlain Street.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly said: “I am glad that the Permanent Secretary to the Department of Infrastructure has now set out a timeline in a written to response to Karen Mullan MLA.

“Sinn Féin have been campaigning for a residents parking scheme in the Bogside from as far back as 2007. They have met with residents from the area on many occasions over the years.

“The Triax management team have also been working very hard on the issue and have collected surveys of residents’ views on any proposed scheme and facilitated a public consultation on behalf of the then DRD Roads Service.”

Colr. Kelly added: “This has been a very long campaign and the issue of residents parking has constantly been caught up in red tape. It’s good to finally see light at the end of the tunnel.”

It emerged last year that this would be the first ‘residents only’ car parking scheme of its kind in the north.

In a previous survey of residents in the Lower Bogside area, there was overwhelming support for resident parking proposals for the area.

Former Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard, during a visit to the area last year, confirmed proposals for a scheme to include free of charge residents’ parking and visitor parking permits.