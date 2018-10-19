Over 65s may have to wait for flu vaccine

A local doctor has advised over 65s they may not get their flu vaccine as early this year, due to supply issues.

Dr Paul Molloy, a GP at Clarendon Medical and secretary of the Western Local Medical Committee, said there are difficulties with the supply of this vaccine.

“Public Health and doctors are trying their best. We will have complete supplies by the end of November and the main epidemic of flu every year tends to come after this.”

He said that while over 65s may not get their vaccine as early as in other years but it is important to get it as it will give protection.

“People die of the flu every year so please get your vaccination. The local hospitals and GPs work very hard over the winter months to deal with the expected increase in people with viral illnesses including the flu.

“A successful flu vaccination campaign helps control the levels of illness at already busy times.”

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency said: “This year we are pleased to be able to introduce a new, more effective vaccine called Fluad® for people aged 65 years and over.

“As this is a new vaccine, delivery across the UK will be phased over the months of September, October and November. Everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to get it by the end of November, which is still before we anticipate an increase in flu circulation.”

The spokesperson added: “There will be enough vaccine to ensure that everyone aged over 65 who wishes to be vaccinated, will be vaccinated. There is no shortage.”