Over 70 events lined up as full Féile 2018 programme revealed

The full programme for Féile 2018, the 26th annual edition of Derry’s biggest community festival, has been revealed.

This year’s programme features more than 70 events from August 7 to 15, ranging in from music, literature, sport, visual arts and fun days to health, discussions, lectures, community consultation and tours.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane John Boyle and MLAs Karen Mullan and Mark Durkan were among the guests at the official launch of the full festival programme at Pilot’s Row on Tuesday.

The New Gate Fringe Festival returns for the second year at Féile 2018 and offers a number of music, visual arts, discussions, historical and multi-cultural events from July 23 to August 8.

Highlights of the Féile 2018 programme include the Meenan Square Village Fair on Friday August 10. The fair will take over Meenan Square, Meenan Park, Dove Gardens, and Abbots Walk, and will feature old playground games and many more activities including a petting zoo, kiddies area, bouncy castles, cooking demonstrations, races, glamorous granny and bonny baby contest.

The Big Bog BBQ and International Food Fair returns to Free Derry Corner on Saturday August 11 for an afternoon of food, fun and music.

Up in Creggan, the Wan Big Street Party returns to Central Drive on Wednesday August 15, with fun family events which will include free BBQ, fun fair rides, Kidzfarm, live music and arts and crafts.

Following the success of the fire show at Féile 2017, acclaimed landscape theatre company, LUXe will be returning to produce a ‘Ship Of Destiny’ fire show at The Gasyard Park on August 15.

This will feature collaborations with local young people and international artists. The event will also feature a massive music line-up, including headline performances from Booka Brass Band, Interskalactic and Touts.

Sporting highlights at Féile 2018 include A Day for Ryan McBride, with a range of footballing-based activities around the Brandywell, in tribute to the inspirational late Derry City FC captain.

Other sporting events include the BJ McVeigh Pool Competition, the Padraig Barton Cup and one of the highlights of the summer road race calendar, The Colm Quigley Jog In The Bog.

To mark the centenary of women securing the right to vote, the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement and with equal marriage rights, language rights and abortion rights still key issues across the country, the theme of this year’s Féile is ‘Rights’, and there will be a host of political programmes and events including discussions, debates and film screenings.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the Gasyard Féile “symbolises everything positive about the city”. “It promises to be a great number of weeks for locals and visitors alike and I would encourage people to attend as many events as possible,” she said.

The full Féile 2018 programme is available now and can be viewed online at www.issuu.com/gasyardfeilederry/docs/feile2018