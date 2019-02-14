Over 70s urged to get 20% off rates bills

After last week’s 3.46 per cent increase brought the average domestic rates bill to £465.88 Derry pensioners who live on their own are being encouraged to find out if they are entitled to a 20 per cent discount.

Ratepayers aged 70 or over who live alone may be entitled to 20 per cent off their rates bills under the Lone Pensioner Allowance (LPA).

Both tenants and homeowners are eligible for LPA and pensioners’ social security benefits should not be affected because the allowance is not means-tested.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy encouraged older people to check so see if they are entitled to the 20 per cent discount.

She said: “I would encourage anyone who feels they may be entitled to the LPA for rates relief which is for anyone aged 70 or over who live alone to check it out.

“On many occasions people are put off applying for help they should rightly be getting because the forms are too long and complicated.

“There are many good welfare rights organisations across the city who can give you confidential advice.

“A lot of these organisations are always very busy so if anyone is seeking advice they should ring up and make an appointment.

“You can also ask for a benefit check to see if you are getting all the benefits and grants you are entitled to. It could give you that much needed £20 or £30 extra a week or monthly you currently are missing out on.”

Last week members of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) fixed a District rate of 31.0748 pence in the Pound for Non-Domestic properties and of 0.4845 pence in the Pound for Domestic properties for the year ending, March 31, 2020.