Over a hundred have their say on the future of Strathfoyle and Maydown

Over a hundred people descended on the Strathfoyle Youth Centre on Saturday to help inform a fluid village plan for the wider Enagh area, which will ultimately feed into Derry city and Strabane District Council’s community planning for the ward.

The Strathfoyle and Maydown Village Plan ‘Have Your Say’ event took place last Saturday in the Strathfoyle Youth Centre.

Over the coming months the existing Strathfoyle and Maydown community plans (first launched in April 2015) will be reviewed and updated and amalgamated into one localised community plan covering both villages.

Residents have until December 20 to complete and return the community planning surveys either online or by post to any of the local youth and community groups.

The ‘Have Your Say’ event was well attended by all local youth and community groups, Derry City and Strabane District Council, RAPID; local elected representatives and a number of other supporting organisations.

Over 120 local residents participated in the event and had the opportunity to view current plans for regenerating the local area as well as putting forward their views and ideas for improving the local area.

Alex Duffy, Chairperson of Strathfoyle Community Association, said: “Last Saturday’s ‘Have Your Say’ event was all about giving local people a chance to have their say in setting priorities for the local area.

“One of the key projects that many people have said they would like to see completed include the full extension of the Strathfoyle Greenway out to Strathfoyle.

“We as a community association will continue to work with all local groups to ensure that this is delivered.”

Paul Hughes, project co-ordinator, with the Strathfoyle Community Empowerment Project said: “Saturday’s event was all about ‘community planning from the bottom up’.

“Local residents and young people were able to put forward their ideas and ensure that they are included in this new community planning process.

“One of the key messages coming away from Saturdays event was the urgent need for funding to be found to secure the vital services provided by the local Tiny Tots Community Play Group.

“This should be a key priority for all local groups and indeed our local elected representatives.

“This process is all about hearing unheard voices and I would encourage all rural communities to utilise the community planning process to bring about positive change for areas that have been neglected for far too long.”

The event was organised by the Strathfoyle Community Empowerment Project which is a project funded by the Big Lottery Fund’s People & Communities programme.