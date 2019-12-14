Owners shaken after burglars ransack Derry house stealing cash and jewelry

Burglars have ransacked a house in Derry, stealing jewelry and cash and leaving the owners shaken.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the burglary at a house in the Daisy Hill Park area on Thursday, December 12.

Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the property at some stage on Thursday.

"It appears several rooms were rummaged through, and a sum of money and several items of jewellery were taken.

“The intrusion has, understandably, left the owners shaken."

DS Marshall said police are hopeful someone saw something.

“This is a busy residential area and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch. Contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 733 of 13/12/19.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a house was ransacked on the Urney Road in Strabane on Wednesday, December 11.

It is believed that entry was gained to the property sometime between midday and 9pm on Wednesday.

The house was ransacked and a number of items stolen including a small sum of cash and jewellery.

Detectives have asked anyone who noticed any unusual activity in the area of Urney Road or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1837 11/12/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.