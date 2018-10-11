Oyster fishermen struggle on Foyle after illegal oysters seized

A number of legal oyster fishermen got into difficulties in heavy seas on the opening day of the Lough Foyle fishery this week after the Loughs Agency separately seized a ‘significant quantity’ of illegally harvested shellfish.

“Bags of illegally fished oysters were seized on Monday, October 8, the day before the Lough Foyle Native Oyster Fishery opened.

“The bags of oysters were buoyed offshore prior to the official opening of the fishery at 6 a.m. on October 9.

“Loughs Agency Fishery Officers mounted an operation to recover the bags early on Monday morning before weather conditions deteriorated.

“Live oysters recovered from the bags were returned to the Lough and investigations are ongoing,” said the Loughs Agency.

Meanwhile, several licensed boats got into trouble on Tuesday.

The Loughs Agency said it was “aware that a number of licenced oyster operators got into difficulties during the opening day of the season”.