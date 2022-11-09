The Inishowen T.D. said the best tribute that could be paid to those who lost their lives would be to help rebuild facilities and put in place the proper ‘mental and physical infrastructure’ required by those recovering from the terrible tragedy.

“We all remember where we were when we first heard news of the tragedy in Creeslough. As the hours moved on, we started to hear indications that there was significant loss of life.

“Then the full horror was revealed. The nation and, obviously, the people of Donegal knew the number of people who had lost their lives, but then we heard their stories and we moved through the wakes and the funerals over one of the most solemn weeks I can ever remember.

A member of An Garda Síochána lays a wreath at the scene of the Creeslough disaster.

“It was, however, deeply humbling because in the worst, most unimaginable tragedy that could happen, an appalling and horrific tragedy, the best of people was brought out,” he stated.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the incredible outpouring of sympathy and kindness from right across the globe had made a difference to those coping with catastrophe.

“Sometimes the worst possible thing that can happen brings out the very best in people. We witnessed the love and solidarity of the immediate community, the wider county of Donegal, our nation and our diaspora - good people all around the world. I will never forget that kindness,” he said.

The Buncrana-native also recognised the volunteers, emergency services, medics and clerics who had responded in the immediate aftermath.

“I pay tribute to the unbelievable heroism of the local community. They were the very first on the scene and, with no thought for their own safety, showed the instinct to try to save lives and to go in to remove rubble.

“What started with a handful of people quickly became hundreds working as a team to remove the rubble. Then the digger driver, with incredible dedication and skill, took away the heavy masonry. The people did everything they could to try to save lives in the most horrendous of circumstances.

"I pay tribute to the emergency services, the fire and rescue services from both sides of the Border, the ambulance service, the Garda, our hospital staff and Donegal County Council. I am sure there were others. Of course, our wider health and mental health services have been there for the community. They need to be there continually now,” he stated.

The Sinn Féin Deputy said supports must now be put in place to help the Creeslough community recover.