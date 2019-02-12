Pain linked devices implanted 209 times

Over 200 patients in the Western Trust have undergone the implantation of a contraceptive whose manufacturer admits caused adverse effects in some women.

The Trust confirmed that in the financial years 2013/15 to 2017/18 209 sterilisation procedures involving Bayer’s Essure Permanent Birth Control device were carried out here.

The German pharmaceutical giant has acknowledged testimony from some women in Ireland and overseas that the contraceptive can cause pain and other adverse effects. This is even flagged up on the Essure brand’s website, which comes with its own prominent health warning.

“Some patients implanted with the Essure System for Permanent Birth Control have experienced and/or reported adverse events, including perforation of the uterus and/or fallopian tubes; identification of inserts in the abdominal or pelvic cavity; persistent pain, and suspected allergic or hypersensitivity reactions.

“If the device needs to be removed to address such an adverse event, a surgical procedure will be required. This information should be shared with patients considering sterilization with the Essure System of Permanent Birth Control during discussion of the benefits and risks of the device,” it states.

The WHSCT said there were 209 Essure implamantation procedures with one removal during the five years period and that there was no record of any complaints from local women.